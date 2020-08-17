The Town of Westport Island is conducting a competitive bid process on approximately 1,445 feet of the North End Road. Specs may be picked up at the town office during regular office hours; Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at the town office parking lot August 17th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. with Project Manager Jim Cromwell and the Selectmen. Bids will close at 4:00 p.m on August 25th, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Town Hall Westport Island, Maine 04578 at 7:00 p.m. on August 31st, 2020.

The project involves ditching, cleaning culverts, adding crushed gravel, grading and some ledge work. The Selectmen reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids and act in the best interest of the Town.

A link to the detailed invitation to bid is on the home page of the Town website under “News” under the following link: https://www.westportisland.us

Selectmen

Town of Westport Island

