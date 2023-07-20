The Select Board of the Town of Westport Island is accepting bids for ditching and culvert replacement on sections of Sortwell, Fowles Point, and Post Office Roads. Contractor to provide all labor, all materials unless otherwise specified, and all equipment necessary to conduct work satisfactorily and safely. Work is to be completed no later than October 1, 2023. Questions should be directed to the Road Commissioner Jim Cromwell at (207) 350-9562.

Copies of the Request for Proposals my be picked up at the Town Office, via a link on the town website under “News”, or by emailing selectboard@westportisland.us with your interest.

Proposals are due at the Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Road no later than 6:00 PM on August 7, 2023. Late bids will not be considered. Bids will be opened during the regular Select Board meeting on August 7, 2023, 7:00 PM, at the Town Office

Select Board

Town of Westport Island

