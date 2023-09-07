The Town of Westport Island is seeking bids for ditching and culvert replacement along portions of Bayshore Road, including the replacement of 4 culverts and approximately 3,900 feet of ditching. Contractor to provide all labor, all materials unless otherwise specified, and all equipment necessary to conduct work satisfactorily and safely. Work is to be completed no later than October 31, 2023. Questions should be directed to the Road Commissioner, Jim Cromwell, at (207) 350-9562.

Copies of the Request for Proposals may be picked up at the Town Office, or via a link on the town website under “News”, or by emailing selectboard@westportisland.us with your interest.

Sealed bids are due at the Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Road no later than 6:00 PM on September 11 2023. Late bids will not be considered. Bids will be opened during the regular Select Board meeting on September 11, 2023, 7:00 PM, at the Town Office.

Select Board

Town of Westport Island

