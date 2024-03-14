The Town of Bristol is seeking contractors for:

Stump Removal

Ditching

Culvert Replacement

Road Base Improvement

On the following roads:

Sodom Road 0.70 miles

Split Rock Road 0.78 miles

Tukey Lane 0.20 miles

All culverts will be supplied by the town.

A contractor’s walk-thru is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 5:00pm. Meet and sign in at the Town Office.

Sealed bids are due on Wednesday, April 3 by 4:00pm at the Bristol Town Office. Bids will be considered by the Select Board on that day at 6:30pm at the Town Office.

Contact Rachel Bizarro, Town Administrator at 563-5270 or rbizarro@bristolmaine.org for more information.

