The Town of Bristol is seeking contractors for:
Stump Removal
Ditching
Culvert Replacement
Road Base Improvement
On the following roads:
Sodom Road 0.70 miles
Split Rock Road 0.78 miles
Tukey Lane 0.20 miles
All culverts will be supplied by the town.
A contractor’s walk-thru is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 5:00pm. Meet and sign in at the Town Office.
Sealed bids are due on Wednesday, April 3 by 4:00pm at the Bristol Town Office. Bids will be considered by the Select Board on that day at 6:30pm at the Town Office.
Contact Rachel Bizarro, Town Administrator at 563-5270 or rbizarro@bristolmaine.org for more information.