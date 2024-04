The Town of Bristol is seeking contractors to repair, resurface and apply a protective seal to the concrete deck of the Bristol Mills Dam.

Sealed bids are due on Wednesday, April 17 by 4:00pm at the Bristol Town Office. Bids will be considered by the Select Board on that day at 6:30pm at the Town Office.

Contact Rachel Bizarro, Town Administrator at 563-5270 or rbizarro@bristolmaine.org for more information.

