Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

INVITATION TO BID LINCOLN COUNTY RECYCLING PARKING LOT PAVING

at

Lincoln County is seeking bids for asphalt paving at the Recycling Center located at 54 Huntoon Hill Road, Wiscasset.

The project consists of three areas totaling approximately 20,000 square feet.

Sealed bids are due on Thursday, May 2nd by 2:00pm at the Lincoln County Courthouse – Commissioners Office, 32 High Street Wiscasset.

Bid opening is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th at 9:00am.

Contact the County Commissioners’ Office at 882-6311 for more information or www.lincolncountymaine.me for the Bid Proposal requirements.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^