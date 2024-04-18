Lincoln County is seeking bids for asphalt paving at the Recycling Center located at 54 Huntoon Hill Road, Wiscasset.

The project consists of three areas totaling approximately 20,000 square feet.

Sealed bids are due on Thursday, May 2nd by 2:00pm at the Lincoln County Courthouse – Commissioners Office, 32 High Street Wiscasset.

Bid opening is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th at 9:00am.

Contact the County Commissioners’ Office at 882-6311 for more information or www.lincolncountymaine.me for the Bid Proposal requirements.

