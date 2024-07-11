INVITATION TO BID

The Town of Bremen is receiving bids from contractors to furnish materials and install a five-home septic system in the Town of Bremen. A portion of the work will be funded by the DEP Small Community Grant Program and the work will be subject to special requirements of the DEP. Bid documents may be obtained at the Bremen Town Office from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm Tuesday thru Friday. A pre-bid meeting to inspect the site will be conducted on Friday July 12th, or by appointment.

BIDDERS must have a minimum 3 years’ experience in septic system installation and provide a certificate of insurance. Sealed bids marked “Town of Bremen Septic System Bids” must be received by 2:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2024 at which time they will be opened by the Town at the Selectmen’s meeting at 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2024 and DEP reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

For more information please call 207-529-5945 or 207-380-9873

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

