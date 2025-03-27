The Lincoln County News
Invitation to Bid Fence Installation for the Bristol Mills Dam & Fish Ladder

at

The Town of Bristol is seeking contractors to install a metal fence along the Bristol Mills Dam and portions of the Fish Ladder. The fence will be approximately 75 feet long and 3.5 feet high with special design consideration given to the return migration of alewives and swimming safety.

Contractor’s meeting Thursday, April 24 at 5:00pm at the Bristol Mills Dam, Attendance mandatory to bid on project.

Bids are due on Wed., May 7 by 4:00pm at the Bristol Town Office.
Bids will be considered by the Select Board on that day at 6:30pm at the Town Office.
Contact Jay Crooker at 832-1529 or Rick Poland at 350-7058 for more information.


