Invitation to Bid for Construction of Building

Bids are being accepted for labor and materials for construction of a new restroom building at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. Bid proposals will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net, or can be mailed to:

Bristol Parks and Recreation

1180 Bristol Road

Bristol, ME 04539

Bids will be accepted until 3:00 o’clock pm, Friday, March 13, 2026, after which they will not be received or accepted. Bids will be opened at the Park Commission Meeting at 5:30pm March 17, 2026. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

Scope of Work

This will be for the entire project to construct a new 24’ x 24’ restroom building. The specific requirements for material types can be seen on our website.

24’ x 24’ Restroom building to be built to the following specifications:

1 All Permitting as Required

2 Earthwork, Concrete

3 Exterior Framing, Sheething, Trim, Siding, Roofing, Roof Sheething

4 Interior Framing, Wall Tile, Treatment

5 Windows, Doors, Inside Partitions

6 Plumbing, Electrical

7 Demolition and Haul Off of Old Building

Type of Bid

Bids shall be on a price basis and be the total price of the above work.

Prequalification

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in the area in which you are bidding.

Pre-bid Contractor Walk Through

A pre-bid contractor walk through will be held Thursday, February 26 at 10:00am on site at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, 3115 Bristol Road, Bristol, Maine. Contractors or their representatives will be able to ask questions at that time and see the scope of work and location. For other questions you can contact Clyde Pendleton at coachp@tidewater.net or 207-380-7097.

Completion Date

Work shall be completed no later than Fall 2026 with date to be decided upon contract signing.



Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and may select a preferred contractor based on experience and value to the project.

