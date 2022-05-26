The Board of Selectmen will hold a meeting with contractors interested in bidding on Bristol’s 2022 program of paving Town roads. Selectmen foresee maintenance paving of approximately 2.9 miles of road, with the option depending on price to grind and add new base on up to 0.4 miles thereof.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 31 at 5:30 pm at the Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road. Contractors must attend this meeting in order to submit a bid for consideration. Bid specifications may be modified as a result of this meeting.

Questions concerning this request should be directed to Chris Hall, Town Administrator at 563-5270 or CHall@BristolMaine.org www.bristolmaine.org

