G.R.H. & Sons, Inc., 55 U.S. Highway Route #1, Nobleboro, Maine will be conducting a private sale of the contents stored in Unit #93. Unit #93 is rented to Eben Miller, last known address Newcastle. The contents include many different household items. The items will be auctioned off in lieu of non-payment for services on Aug. 31, 2024 at 5 p.m.


