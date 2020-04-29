Requests for Pre-qualifications for Property and Liability Insurance Bids
Sheepscot Valley RSU 12 is accepting Pre-qualifications for Property and Liability Insurance bids for coverage starting on July 1, 2020. Pre-qualification surveys are available by telephone at (207) 549-3261 ext 0 or by email to bwaterhouse@svrsu.org.
Respondents may send sealed Pre-qualifications to:
Belinda Waterhouse, Business Manager
Sheepscot Valley RSU 12
665 Patricktown Road
Somerville, ME 04348
Prequalification surveys must be received in the office on or before May 1, 2020. Actual Bid Packets will be sent out on May 8, 2020 and due back by May 29, 2020. Bids will be opened on June 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT Sheepscot Valley RSU # 12
Requests for Pre-qualifications for Property and Liability Insurance Bids