Requests for Pre-qualifications for Property and Liability Insurance Bids

Sheepscot Valley RSU 12 is accepting Pre-qualifications for Property and Liability Insurance bids for coverage starting on July 1, 2020. Pre-qualification surveys are available by telephone at (207) 549-3261 ext 0 or by email to bwaterhouse@svrsu.org.

Respondents may send sealed Pre-qualifications to:

Belinda Waterhouse, Business Manager

Sheepscot Valley RSU 12

665 Patricktown Road

Somerville, ME 04348

Prequalification surveys must be received in the office on or before May 1, 2020. Actual Bid Packets will be sent out on May 8, 2020 and due back by May 29, 2020. Bids will be opened on June 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

