Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered August 27, 2019 in the action entitled Federal National Mortgage Association v. John C. Ring, Jr., Personal Representative of the Estate of John Ring, by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. WISDC-RE-16-16, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by John Ring and Lynn Ring to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns dated February 3, 2009 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 4098, Page 47, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020, commencing at 10:45 AM, at the Law Office of Korde & Associates, P.C., 707 Sable Oaks Dr., Suite 250, South Portland, Maine 04106.

The property is located at 16 Ocean Side Lane, New Harbor, Bristol, Maine.

The sale will be by public auction. All bidders for the property will be required to make a deposit of $5,000.00 by certified or bank check at the time of the public sale made payable to Korde & Associates, P.C., which deposit is non-refundable as to the highest bidder. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within forty-five (45) days of the public sale. In the event a representative of the mortgagee is not present at the time and place stated in this notice, no sale shall be deemed to have occurred and all rights to reschedule a subsequent sale are reserved. Additional terms will be announced at the public sale.

Korde & Associates, P.C., 707 Sable Oaks Dr., Suite 250, South Portland, Maine 04106, (207) 775-6223.

