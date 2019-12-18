By virtue of and in execution of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the Wiscasset District Court on August 14, 2019, in Civil Action, Docket No. RE-17-43 brought by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust against Daniel Tousignant AKA Daniel E. Tousignant, Individually and as Trustee of the Daniel Tousignant 2007 Trust for the foreclosure of a mortgage recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 4512, Page 98, the statutory ninety (90) day period of redemption having expired without redemption, notice is hereby given that there will be a public sale on January 21, 2020 at 04:00 PM at 2 Gorges Road, Kittery, ME, 03904 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage and being a certain lot of land with the buildings thereon, situated in the town of Whitefield, County of Lincoln, and State of Maine, described in said mortgage as being located at 214 Wiscasset Road. TERMS OF SALE The property will be sold to the highest bidder at the sale, who shall pay a deposit of Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000.00) in cash, certified check or funds acceptable to mortgagee at the time and place of sale. The successful bidder shall be required to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement with said U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust with the aforesaid Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000.00), as a non-refundable and non-interest bearing deposit thereon providing for a closing within thirty (30) days of the date of the public sale, at which time the balance of the bid price will be due and payable in cash or certified funds payable to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust as aforesaid, which will then deliver a duly executed quitclaim deed. The sale shall be made subject to: (a) any condition which a title search would reveal, (b) any unpaid taxes or assessments due to the Municipality of Whitefield, and (c) any facts which an accurate survey of the premises might show. The property shall be sold “as is” and “where is” without any warranties whatsoever expressed, implied or otherwise. Other terms will be announced at the sale. Dated: S/John A. Doonan, Esq., Bar No. 3250 S/Reneau J. Longoria, Esq. Bar No. 5746 Attorney for U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust Doonan, Graves & Longoria, LLC 100 Cummings Center Suite 225D Beverly, MA 01915 (978) 921-2670.

51-1

