F&G Enterprises, Inc. has filed Articles of Dissolution with the Secretary of State’s Office for the State of Maine which Articles of Dissolution are effective December 24, 2019.

Any party seeking to file a claim against F&G Enterprises, Inc., should send notice of that claim to F&G Enterprises, Inc., c/o Hylie A. West, Attorney At Law, PO Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, with a description of the claim and any evidence of the claim.

A claim against F&G Enterprises, Inc. will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce a claim is commenced within three years after the publication of this notice.

