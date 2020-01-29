Please take notice that the Town of Waldoboro, 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, ME (207- 832-5369) is intending on filing an application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (Department or DEP) on or about January 31, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of Title 38 M.R.S., sections 1301 to 1319-Y and Maine’s Solid Waste Management Rules.

The application is for closure of Phase 2 of the construction and demolition debris landfill at 885 North Nobleboro Road owned by the Town of Waldoboro.

According to Department rules, interested parties must be publicly notified, written comments invited, and if justified, an opportunity for public hearing given. A request for a public hearing, or that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction of the application, must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is accepted by the Department as complete for processing.

The application and supporting documentation are available for review at the Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management at the appropriate DEP regional office, during normal working hours. A copy of the application and supporting documentation may also be seen at the municipal office in Waldoboro, Maine.

Send all correspondence to: Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017 (207-287-7688 or 1-800-452-1942), or to the appropriate regional office, if known.

