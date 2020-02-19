Please take notice that:

Gartley & Dorsky Engineering & Surveying

59 Union St. Unit #1

Camden, ME 04843

(207) 236-4365

On behalf of:

Barbara Ford, 3341 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

is intending to file a Natural Resource Protection Act Application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about February 18, 2020.

The application is for shoreline stabilization at the following location:

229 Deaver Road, Waldoboro, ME

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Waldoboro, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

8

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

