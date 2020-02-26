BROADWING FARM, LLC, doing business as HARVEST MOON, is dissolving and has filed a Certificate of Cancellation with the Secretary of State Office for the State of Maine which Certificate of Cancellation is effective December 17, 2019.

Any party seeking to file a claim against BROADWING FARM, LLC, doing business as HARVEST MOON, should send notice of that claim to the Law Office of Hylie A. West, PO Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, with a description of the claim and any evidence of the claim.

A claim against BROADWING FARM, LLC, doing business as HARVEST MOON, unless sooner barred, will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce a claim is commenced within three years after the publication of this notice.

