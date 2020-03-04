By virtue of and in execution of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the Lincoln County District Court on November 21, 2019, in Civil Action Docket No. WISDC-RE-2019-22, brought by Damariscotta Bank & Trust Company against Toni K. Hinds (f/k/a Toni Neptune) and Edward E. Neptune for the foreclosure of a mortgage recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 1990 at Page 52 , the statutory ninety (90) day period of redemption having expired without redemption, notice is given that there will be sold at a public sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Law Office of David Levesque, P.A., 242 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, the premises described in Schedule A of the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale being a certain lot of land with the buildings thereon, located at 221 Cross Road, Alna, Lincoln County, Maine.

TERMS OF SALE: The property will be sold to the highest bidder at the sale, who shall pay a deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000.00) in cash, certified check, or funds acceptable to the mortgagee at the time and place of sale. The successful bidder shall be required to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Damariscotta Bank & Trust Company with the $5,000.00 as a non-refundable and non-interest-bearing deposit thereon providing for a closing within thirty (30) days of the date of the public sale, at which time the balance of the bid price will be due and payable in cash or certified funds payable to Damariscotta Bank & Trust Company, which will then deliver a duly executed quitclaim deed. The sale shall be made subject to: (a) any condition which a title search would reveal, (b) any unpaid taxes or assessments due to the Municipality of Alna, and (c) any facts which an accurate survey of the premises might show. The property shall be sold “as is” and “where is” without any warranties whatsoever—expressed, implied, or otherwise. Other terms will be announced at the sale.

Dated: February 25, 2020 S/David Levesque, Esq., Bar No. 8640, Attorney for Damariscotta Bank & Trust Company, Law Office of David Levesque, P.A., 242 Main Street, P.O. Box 425, Damariscotta, Maine 04543; (207) 563-7416; david@levesquelaw.com

10-12

