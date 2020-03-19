Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered February 6, 2020 in the action entitled Federal National Mortgage Association v. Pamela J. Whitaker, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ramona A. Cook a/k/a Ramona Cook, by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. WISDC-RE-19-27, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by Lawrence Cook, Sr. and Ramona Cook to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation dated January 12, 2005 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3428, Page 141, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on Thursday, April 23, 2020, commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Law Office of Korde & Associates, P.C., 707 Sable Oaks Dr., Suite 250, South Portland, Maine 04106.

The property is located at 376 Alexander Road, Dresden, Maine.

The sale will be by public auction. All bidders for the property will be required to make a deposit of $5,000.00 by certified or bank check at the time of the public sale made payable to Korde & Associates, P.C., which deposit is non-refundable as to the highest bidder. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within forty-five (45) days of the public sale. In the event a representative of the mortgagee is not present at the time and place stated in this notice, no sale shall be deemed to have occurred and all rights to reschedule a subsequent sale are reserved. Additional terms will be announced at the public sale.

Korde & Associates, P.C., 707 Sable Oaks Dr., Suite 250, South Portland, Maine 04106, (207) 775-6223.

12-14

