Please take notice that SMP RW Land, LLC d/b/a Robinsons Wharf, 20 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport, ME 04576 is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A through 480-Z on or about March 26, 2020. The application is for adding PT wood floats, an 8’ by 86’ float, plus two each 8’ by 44’ +/- finger floats, plus related position pilings at the following location: 20 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport, ME 04567. A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

For federally licensed, permitted, or funded activities in the Coastal Zone, review of this application shall also constitute the State’s consistency review in accordance with the Maine Coastal Program pursuant to Section 307 of the federal Coastal Zone Management Act, 16 U.S.C. § 1456.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Southport, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Land and Water Quality, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017 or the appropriate regional office.

13

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

