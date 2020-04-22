Please take note that, pursuant to 38 MRSA, Sections 413 and 414-A, Lucile P. Martin of 825 Center St., Jupiter, FL 33458 intends to file a wastewater discharge license application with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The application is for the discharge of 500 gallons per day of treated wastewater to New Harbor in Bristol, Maine. The application will be filed on or about 5/5/20 and will be available for public inspection at DEP’s Augusta office during normal business hours. A copy may also be seen at the municipal offices in Bristol, Maine.

A request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the DEP, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found acceptable for processing. Written public comments and requests for a public hearing will be accepted for at least 30 days after the application is found acceptable for processing. Requests shall state the nature of the issue(s) to be raised. Unless otherwise provided by law, a hearing is discretionary and may be held if the Commissioner or the Board finds significant public interest or there is conflicting technical information.

Public comment will be accepted until a final administrative action is taken to approve, approve with conditions or deny this application. Written public comments or requests for information may be made to the address below.

Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water Quality Management, OBD Licensing, 17 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0017; 207-287-7688.

