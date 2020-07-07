Pursuant to 14 M.R.S. §6203-A

et. seq.

July 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

124 Deck House Road

Edgecomb, Maine

By virtue of and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage from Deck House School, Inc. (“Mortgagor”) to Mortgagee dated April 6, 2015, recorded at the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 4877, Page 127 (the “Mortgage”) of which the Mortgagee is the present holder, for breach of the condition of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, there will be sold at Public Sale at 1:00 p.m. on July 30, 2020, at 124 Deck House Road, Edgecomb, Maine, the premises described in said Mortgage, to wit, the following property (the “Property”):

Six (6) certain lots or parcels of land, with the buildings thereon, situated in the Town of Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine bounded and described as follows:

Parcel I

A certain parcel of land, with the improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Delight A. Murray to Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated August 27, 1973 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 783, Page 38 and as shown on a survey entitled “Proposed Murray to Hall Property Transfer, North Edgecomb, Maine” by Boothbay Engineering Services, Inc. dated August 1973 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Plan Book 21, Page 3B.

Parcel II

A certain parcel of land, with any improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Delight A. Murray to said Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated August 21, 1975 and recorded in said registry of deeds in Book 852, Page 91.

Parcel III

A certain parcel of land, with any improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Thomas M. Dowel and Ruth D. Dowel to said Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated May 30, 1977 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Book 917, Page 52.

Parcel IV

A certain parcel of land, with any improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Delight A. Murray to said Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated May 6, 1981 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Book 1063, Page 296. Additional reference is made to a confirmatory deed from said Delight A. Murray to Richard L. Hall and John M. Hall, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Edward T. Hall, dated March 2, 1994 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Book 1962, Page 137.

Parcel V

A certain parcel of land, with any improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Linda B. Oberhausen to said Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated September 21, 1981 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Book 1081, Page 25.

Parcel VI

A certain parcel of land, with any improvements thereon, in North Edgecomb, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, conveyed by Delight A. Murray to said Edward T. Hall by Warranty Deed dated March 16, 1984 and recorded in said Registry of Deeds in Book 1180, Page 146.

BEING the same premises as described in a deed of Thomas L. Pittman, Linda Pallin, Leslie T. Fossel, Camille Bertram, Michael Finnegan, Peter K. Richardson and Caleb J. Shepard, Trustees of The Deck House to Deck House School, Inc, dated October 29, 2000 and recorded in Book 2642, Page 63 in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds.

TERMS OF SALE: The Property shall be sold as an entirety. All bids will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. on July 30, 2020. All bidders will be required to deposit $10,000 in the form of a bank cashier’s check or bank-certified check payable to Keenan Auction Company (the “Auctioneer”) in order to register to bid (the “Deposit”). The Property will be sold to the highest bidder, who must leave the Deposit as a non-refundable down payment. The highest bidder will also be required to sign a purchase and sale agreement calling for a closing on or before August 30, 2020, at which time the balance of the bid price will be due in immediately available U.S. funds, and the Mortgagee will deliver a duly executed Quitclaim Deed Without Covenant conveying whatever right, title and interest the Mortgagee has in the Property. The Mortgagee and its nominees and assigns reserve the right to bid without making the required deposit and, if the Mortgagee or its nominee or assign is the high bidder, to pay for the Property with a credit against the debt owed.

Other terms to be announced at the sale.

For further information regarding the Property, the Public Sale, legal and bidding details, and additional terms, contact Keenan Auction Company, Inc., 1 Runway Road, South Portland, ME 04106; (207) 885-5100; info@keenanauction.com.

Dated: July 2, 2020

FIRST NATIONAL BANK

F/K/A THE FIRST, N.A.

By: /s/Jacob A. Manheimer

Jacob A. Manheimer

Its Attorney

27-29

