Please take notice that Kathryn L. Barber Trust 1995 and Mark S. Dvorozniak Trust 1995, 6 Webster Farm Road, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107; 207-233-3517 are intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MDEP) pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about September 18, 2020.

The application is for construction of a pier, stairs and skidway. The pier will be 130’ x 6’ with a 50’ x 3.5’ runway landing on a 12’ x 20’ float perpendicular to shore. A second 12’ x 20’ float parallel to shore will be located to the east side of the first float. The project also includes stairs to the shore and a skidway for hauling the floats at the following location: Cove Road, Bristol, Maine

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. While offices are closed to the public due to the pandemic, any member of the public may request an electronic copy of the application by calling the MDEP regional office where the application is filed. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Bristol ME.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection:

MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333

