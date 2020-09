LEGAL NOTICE

PETITION FOR PARDON

STATE OF MAINE

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for BRITTNEY WESTBOOK who was convicted of the crimes CR 2013-00166 – UNLAWFUL TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULED DRUGS is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted in the MAINE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS BOARD ROOM, 25 TYSON DRIVE, 3rd FLOOR in Augusta, on THURSDAY the 15th day of OCTOBER, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.

38-41

