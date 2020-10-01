POWER OF SALE FORECLOSURE

MORTGAGEE’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

Pursuant to 14 M.R.S.A.

§6323 et seq.

Eric Goldfine v.

Aleksandra Neva Kalinina et al.

MORTGAGE DEED

RECORDED IN THE

LINCOLN COUNTY

REGISTRY OF DEEDS IN

Book 5266, Page 257

PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS:

28 Flood Avenue,

Wiscasset, ME 04578

PUBLIC SALE

OCTOBER 26, 2020 AT 11:00 A.M.

Held at Shankman & Associates Legal Center, 2 Melcher Place, Topsham, Maine 04086

Eric Goldfine, Trustee of the Eric Goldfine Self Employed Retirement Plan and Trust (“Goldfine”) is the present holder of a consolidated promissory note dated May 30, 2018 in the amount of $550,000.00. Goldfine is the holder of a Consolidated Mortgage against certain real property and improvements located at 28 Flood Avenue, Wiscasset, Maine 04578 (the “Real Property”) owned by Aleksandra Neva Kalinina a/k/a Neva Parvaia a/k/a Acadia Nicola Vial a/k/a Aleksandra Bonn a/k/a Aleksandra Yevteyeva (the “Mortgagor”), pursuant to Mortgage from the Mortgagor to Goldfine dated May 30, 2018 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in 5266, Page 257 (the “Mortgage”). The amount due Goldfine as of June 16, 2020, secured by said mortgage is $892,884.44 which includes principle, late charges, expenses and disbursements. By virtue of the expiration of the period of redemption of said Mortgage, and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, default in obligations having occurred and not been cured, there will be sold at Public Auction Sale on October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shankman & Associates Legal Center, 2 Melcher Place, Topsham, ME (the “Public Sale”), the Real Property described in said Mortgage, to wit: The following parcels of property, with all improvements located thereon:

Certain lots or parcels of land with the buildings and improvements thereon situated at 28 Flood Avenue, in the Town of Wiscasset, County of Lincoln and State of Maine, bounded and described as follows:

Those premises described and conveyed by Mortgage Deed dated May 30, 2018 from Mortgagor to Goldfine and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 5266, Page 257, to which above defined Mortgage reference is hereby made for a more particular description of the Real Property.

The aforesaid Real Property being set forth in Schedule “A” attached to said Mortgage recorded in said Registry in Book 5266, Page 257. This Notice incorporates by reference the exact legal description set forth in said Mortgage, as described therein.

The foregoing premises shall be conveyed subject to the following items:

1. Any and all municipal, state, or federal laws, regulations, and ordinances including, without limitation, permits and approvals heretofore issued by any federal, state, or municipal government authority (compliance with, application for the transfer of any such permits, or approvals shall be the sole responsibility of the purchaser).

2. Any and all encumbrances and easements of records and any governmentally imposed or required zoning, subdivision, environmental, and other land use restrictions.

3. Any conditions which a physical examination or adequate survey of the premises might reveal.

4. Any lien or right to a lien, for services, labor or material heretofore or hereafter furnished imposed by law, and which may or may not be shown by the public records.

5. All outstanding municipal fees and charges, including water and sewer and municipal taxes, including those which constitute liens encumbering the mortgaged premises.

6. A stipulated judgment of foreclosure was submitted to the Lincoln County Superior Court by agreement of the parties and was signed by Justice Daniel Billings on December 12, 2019. On June 8, 2020 the Lincoln County Superior Court authorized issuance of a writ of possession to be served on June 29, 2020.

Terms of Sale:

THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED IS BEING SOLD ON AN “AS IS” “WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY WHATSOEVER AS TO THE CONDITION, FITNESS, SIZE, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR LOCATION OF THE PROPERTY OR THE STATE OF TITLE TO THE PROPERTY.

The Real Property shall be sold by public auction in accordance with any terms to be announced at the time of sale. The property will be sold subject to all outstanding municipal assessments, whether or not recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds, as well as all real estate taxes and transfer taxes assessed by the State of Maine. The sale is also subject to such encumbrances as may be identified in the above legal description, or such as may be a matter of record in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds and superior as a matter of law to the interests of Goldfine, or as may be discovered from an examination of the premises. All bids will be accepted beginning at 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2020. All bidders will be required to deposit $25,000.00 in cash or certified U.S. Funds made payable to Shankman & Associates Legal Center in order to register to bid (hereinafter referred to as the “Deposit”). The Real Property will be sold to the highest bidder, who must leave the Deposit as a non-refundable down payment. The highest bidder will also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement calling for closing within 30 days from the date of auction, at which time the balance of the bid price will be due in immediately available U.S. funds, and Goldfine will deliver a duly executed Quitclaim Deed Without Covenant conveying whatever right, title and interest Goldfine has in the Real Property. Goldfine and his nominees and assigns, reserve the right to bid without making the required deposit and, if Goldfine or his nominees or assigns is the highest bidder, to pay for the property with a credit against the debt owed.

Other terms may be announced at the Public Sale and may be included in a bidder’s prospectus. For further information regarding the Real Property, the Public Sale, bidding details and additional terms, contact:

Neil S. Shankman, Esq.

Shankman & Associates

Legal Center

2 Melcher Place

Topsham ME 04086

Tel: (207) 729-1181

Email: nshankman@shankmanlegal.com

Dated: September 24, 2020

Eric Goldfine, Trustee of the Eric Goldfine Self Employed Retirement Plan and Trust

BY: Jon P. Plourde, Esq.,

Bar No. 4772, o/b/o

Neil S. Shankman, Esq.,

Bar No. 1578

His Attorney Duly Authorized

Shankman & Associates

Legal Center

2 Melcher Place

Topsham, ME 04086

Tel: (207) 729-1181

nshankman@shankmanlegal.com

STATE OF MAINE

ANDROSCOGGIN, ss.

September 24, 2020

Before me, personally appeared the above-named Jon P. Plourde, Esq., attorney for Eric Goldfine Trustee of the Eric Goldfine Self Employed Retirement Plan and Trust, and acknowledged the foregoing to be his free act and deed and the free act and deed of said Eric Goldfine Trustee of the Eric Goldfine Self Employed Retirement Plan and Trust.

Before me,

Name: Kristine E. Wilson

Notary Public

40-42

