Please take notice that Overlook Solar Partners, LLC (the “Applicant”), subsidiary of EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, Inc., with its office at 5 Commerce Avenue, West Lebanon, NH 03784, (802-295-4415) intends to file a Site Location of Development Act permit application and Natural Resources Protection Act permit application, pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 481-490 and 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A et seq., respectively. These applications will be filed with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

These applications are to allow for construction and operation of the Overlook Solar Partners Project located on Christian Hill Road in Bristol, Maine. The proposed project will consist of solar arrays capable of generating up to approximately 5.0-megawatts of alternating current electricity, and the project area will include approximately 32.9 acres. The project will also consist of a new access road, underground electrical collector lines, and an approximately 100-foot overhead electrical line.

The Applicant will hold a public meeting on the project to educate the public about the project and the regulatory process and to seek public comment on the project. The public meeting will be held on November 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Bristol Town Hall located at 1268 Bristol Road (Route 130) in Bristol.

The Applicant intends to file these applications with the DEP on or before November 11, 2020. The applications will be available for public inspection at the DEP’s office in Augusta, during normal working hours. A copy of the applications may also be seen at the municipal office in Bristol, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to Jim Beyer at the DEP after filing: DEP, Bureau of Land Management, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0017.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over these applications must be received by the DEP in writing no later than 20 days after the applications are found by the DEP to be complete and are accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the applications will be accepted throughout the processing of the applications.

Questions about the applications may be directed to Allen Tate of EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions Inc., the manager of Overlook Solar Partners, LLC at 802-281-8093.

44

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

