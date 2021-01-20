By virtue of and in execution of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the United States District Court, District of Maine – Portland on August 31, 2020, in Civil Action, Docket No. 2:19-cv-00518-LEW brought by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust against Samuel M. Sherry, Special Administrator of the Estate of Raymond P. Glenn a/k/a Raymond Glenn for the foreclosure of a mortgage recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 4400, Page 280, the statutory ninety (90) day period of redemption having expired without redemption, notice is hereby given that there will be a public sale on February 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM at 2 Gorges Road, Kittery, ME, 03904 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage and being a certain lot of land with the buildings thereon, situated in the town of Waldoboro, County of Lincoln, and State of Maine, described in said mortgage as being located at 401 Miller Road.

TERMS OF SALE

The property will be sold to the highest bidder at the sale, who shall pay a deposit of Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000.00) in cash, certified check or funds acceptable to mortgagee at the time and place of sale. The successful bidder shall be required to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement with said U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust with the aforesaid Ten Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($10,000.00), as a non-refundable and non-interest bearing deposit thereon providing for a closing within thirty (30) days of the date of the public sale, at which time the balance of the bid price will be due and payable in cash or certified funds payable to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust as aforesaid, which will then deliver a duly executed quitclaim deed. The sale shall be made subject to: (a) any condition which a title search would reveal, (b) any unpaid taxes or assessments due to the Municipality of Waldoboro, and (c) any facts which an accurate survey of the premises might show. The property shall be sold “as is” and “where is” without any warranties whatsoever expressed, implied or otherwise. Other terms will be announced at the sale.

Dated:

S/John A. Doonan, Esq.,

Bar No. 3250

S/Reneau J. Longoria, Esq.

Bar No. 5746

Attorney for U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Doonan, Graves & Longoria, LLC

100 Cummings Center

Suite 225D

Beverly, MA 01915

(978) 921-2670

3-5

