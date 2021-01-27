Please take note that Robert Nelson is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S. §§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about January 29, 2021.

The application is for installation of a pier and dock for recreational access to the Damariscotta River replacing a seasonal dock at the following location: 10 Pleasant Street, Newcastle, ME

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Newcastle.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection:

MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333

