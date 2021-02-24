By virtue and in execution of the Consented-to Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, Waiver of Redemption and Appeal, and Extension of Advertising Deadline entered on January 13, 2021 in favor of Maine State Housing Authority in proceedings in the Lincoln County Superior Court entitled Maine State Housing Authority v. Deborah A. Ranta f/k/a Deborah A. Creamer f/k/a Deborah A. Pinkham and Eric E. Creamer, Docket Number WISSC-RE-2020-11, Maine State Housing Authority will sell the premises located at 54 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578 and described in the mortgage recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3322, Page 78 (the “Property”) at public sale at 12:00 p.m. on March 31, 2021 at the law firm of Drummond, Woodsum & MacMahon located at 84 Marginal Way, Suite 600, Portland, Maine 04101.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE

The Property shall be sold by public auction to the bidder who makes the highest bid therefor. Any and all persons wishing to bid for the Property must be present prior to the start of the auction and make a deposit of $5,000.00 in U.S. funds, in cash or by bank draft or certified check made payable to Maine State Housing Authority. The successful bidder for the Property shall be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement at the conclusion of the auction, and the balance of the purchase price shall be due and payable in cash or certified funds no later than 30 days after the auction, upon presentation of a deed. The Property shall be conveyed by Quitclaim Deed Without Covenant, Without Warranties, subject to any municipal tax and sewer liens. The Property shall be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Maine State Housing Authority and its agents make no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of any statement as to the boundaries or acreage or as to any other matters contained in any description of the Property, or as to the fitness of the Property for any particular purpose, merchantability, habitability or as to any other matter. Buyer shall pay all transfer taxes.

Additional terms and conditions pertaining to the sale of the Property may be announced at the time of the auction.

Dated: February 18, 2021

/s/ Christopher L. Brooks, Esq.

Attorney for

Maine State Housing Authority

