Pursuant to 14 M.R.S. § 6323

April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Property at 245 Jefferson Street, Waldoboro, Maine

Auction to be held at 39 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale docketed December 7, 2020, entered by the Lincoln County Superior Court in the case of First National Bank v. Eric I. Anderson and Lorrie J. Anderson, Docket No. RE-19-13 (the “Judgment”), wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage deed granted by Eric I. Anderson and Lorrie J. Anderson to The First, N.A. n/k/a First National Bank dated August 21, 2006, recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3728, Page 76 (the “Mortgage”), the period of redemption from said Judgment having expired, a public sale of the property described in the Mortgage will be conducted on April 22, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m., at First National Bank, 39 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine.

The property will be sold by public auction subject to all outstanding municipal assessments and encumbrances. The deposit to bid is $5,000.00 in U.S. funds by a bank check made payable to Pierce Atwood LLP, to be increased to ten percent (10%) of the bid amount within 5 days of the public sale, and with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the public sale. Conveyance of the property will be by release deed. All other terms and conditions of the sale will be available from the mortgagee’s attorney, Jacob A. Manheimer, Pierce Atwood LLP, Merrill’s Wharf, 254 Commercial Street, Portland, ME 04101; (207) 791‑1338; jmanheimer@pierceatwood.com.

Dated: March 11, 2021

FIRST NATIONAL BANK

By: /s/ Jacob A. Manheimer

Jacob A. Manheimer

Its Attorney

10-12

