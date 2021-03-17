LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

SAGADAHOC, ss.

PROBATE COURT

Case No. 2020-054

IN RE:

RAYMOND FOURNIER

Deceased

ORDER

This notice is addressed to (1) Gina Moreno a/k/a Gina L. Fournier last of Dresden, County of Lincoln, State of Maine and (2) Kevin Fournier last of South Portland, County of Cumberland, State of Maine, who are believed to be interested in the above-captioned proceeding filed in the Sagadahoc County Probate Court at 752 High Street, Bath, ME 04530. This cause came to be heard upon filing of a Formal Petition to Appoint a Special Administrator to represent the estate of Raymond Fournier. THIS PROCEEDING MAY AFFECT YOUR PROPERTY RIGHTS. IF YOU WISH TO CHALLENGE OR CONTEST THE PROCEEDING OR OTHERWISE PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS, you must file a written response with the probate court at the foregoing address within twenty days of the fourteenth day following the first publication of this notice. Gina Moreno a/k/a Gina L. Fournier and Kevin Fournier are notified that if they shall fail to do so, the petition for Formal Appointment of Special Administrator will proceed without objection. This first publication of this notice in the Lincoln County News and the Portland Press Herald, newspapers of general circulation in Lincoln and Cumberland counties, shall be made within 35 days after the date this Order is granted. You must also mail a copy of your response to Bendett & McHugh, PC, 30 Danforth Street, Suite 104, Portland, ME 04101, who are the Attorneys for the Petitioner.

So granted.

Dated: 3/03/2021

/s/David Paris

David Paris, Judge of Probate

