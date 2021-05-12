The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is requesting public input on the scope of an Environmental Assessment for “New England Aqua Ventus I.”

DOE is proposing to authorize the expenditure of federal funding by the University of Maine to design, construct, and commission an offshore wind energy demonstration project called New England Aqua Ventus I. New England Aqua Ventus I would consist of one turbine on a floating foundation in the Gulf of Maine, approximately 2.5 miles south of Monhegan Island, Lincoln County, Maine and 12 miles off the mainland. Additional project activities and/or potential impacts from the project could occur in or near Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Brewer, Searsport, Eastport, and/or Monhegan Island, Maine.

An Environmental Assessment will be prepared by DOE pursuant to the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). DOE will host two virtual public scoping informational meetings on: May 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (EST). Interested persons are invited to attend these informational meetings to learn more about the project. DOE and University of Maine staff will present an overview of the project. After the presentation, project representatives will be available to answer questions from the public posted via the online chat function. To attend the meetings, an access link will be posted on DOE’s New England Aqua Ventus I website at least one week prior to the meetings: www.energy.gov/node/2053718. If you are unable to access the presentation on-line, you can monitor the presentation (listen only mode) by using the following phone numbers and Access IDs to enter each call:

May 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST): (562) 247-8421

Access ID: 469-509-463

May 26, 2021, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (EST): (951) 384-3421

Access ID: 282-136-662

You are invited to submit written comments on the scope of issues, resources, and alternatives to be analyzed in the Environmental Assessment. Please direct any written comments by June 11, 2021 to: U.S. DOE, Golden Field Office, NEPA Division, 15013 Denver West Parkway, Golden, Colorado 80401, or by email to AquaVentus1EA@ee.doe.gov.

Please note, the informational meetings will not document formal project comments and are for informational purposes only. Formal comments on the scope of issues, resources, and alternatives to be analyzed in the Environmental Assessment must be provided via email or by letter at the addresses shown above. Additional meeting information may be found at: www.energy.gov/node/2053718.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

