Notice is hereby given that in accordance with a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale dated May 3, 2021, which judgment was entered on May 3, 2021 by the Superior Court for Lincoln County, Wiscasset, Maine in the case of Kennebec Savings Bank v. Emilie Casey, Successor Trustee of the Charles Gruppe Revocable Living Trust Dated November 20, 2007, Docket No. WISSC-RE-2021-04, and wherein the Court adjudged a foreclosure of a Mortgage Deed granted by Charles Gruppe, Trustee of the Charles Gruppe Revocable Living Trust Dated November 20, 2007, dated September 12, 2016, and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 5053, Page 150, the period of redemption from said judgment having expired, a public sale will be conducted on August 24, 2021, commencing at 11:00 a.m. at 86 Washington Road, Waldoboro, Maine. Reference the Town of Waldoboro Tax Maps at Map U7, Lot 3. Further reference should be had to said Mortgage Deed for a more complete legal description of the property to be conveyed.

TERMS OF SALE

THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED IS BEING SOLD ON AN “AS IS” “WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY WHATSOEVER AS TO THE CONDITION, FITNESS, SIZE, OR LOCATION OF THE PROPERTY OR THE STATE OF TITLE TO THE PROPERTY.

The bidder to whom the property is sold must, at the time and place of sale, make a deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) by cash or certified check payable to Tranzon Auction Properties, to be increased to 10% of the bid amount within five (5) business days of the public sale, and must sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Kennebec Savings Bank, which agreement shall provide in part (i) that the purchaser will be responsible for all real estate and/or personal property taxes and other municipal charges attributable to the respective property unpaid and in arrears and for all subsequent tax years as assessed by the Town of Waldoboro, and (ii) that a closing of the sale shall be held within thirty (30) days of the public sale where the remaining balance of the purchase price will be paid in cash or certified funds. The conveyance will be by Release Deed. Kennebec Savings Bank expressly reserves the right to bid, to modify the terms of the sale set forth above, to add additional terms as it so wishes, and to authorize the mortgagors to sell the property prior to the sale date. All other terms and conditions of sale, including any modification or additions to the terms set forth above, will be announced by the auctioneer at the time of the sale.

For further information, contact Tranzon Auction Properties, 257 Deering Avenue, Suite 204, Portland, ME 04103-4858 (207) 775-4300 www.tranzon.com.

29-31

