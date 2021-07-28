Advanced Search
LEGAL ADVERTISING PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that N.C. Hunt Inc intends to file an Air Emission License application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A., Section 590 on 07/13/2021. The application is for Adding Kiln to license at N.C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson. According to Department regulations, interested parties must be publicly notified, written comments invited, and if justified, an opportunity for public hearing given. A request for a public hearing or for the Board of Environmental Protection to assume jurisdiction must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is accepted by the Department as complete for processing.
The application and supporting documentation will be made available for review by contacting the Bureau of Air Quality (BAQ) DEP offices in Augusta, (207) 287-7688, during normal working hours. A copy of the application and supporting documentation may also be available at the municipal office in Jefferson Maine.
Written public comments may be sent to Chris Ham at the Bureau of Air Quality, State House Station #17, Augusta, Maine 04333.
