Please take notice that Gary and Tonya Richardson, 1595 Main Rd., Westport Island ME 04578, are intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act Application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38M.R.S.A.§§ 480-A thru 480 BB on or about August 15, 2021. The application is for a pier at Map 1, Lot 12 off Pierce Rd.

A request for a public hearing or request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protections office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Westport Island, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta Maine 04033.

31

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

