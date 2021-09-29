Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered November 7, 2018 in the action entitled Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Equifirst Loan Securitization Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 v. Marlene E. Feltis and Duane J. Smith, et al., by the Maine District Court, located in Wiscasset, Maine, Docket No. RE-17-38, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by Marlene E. Feltis and Duane J. Smith to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Equifirst Corporation dated January 25, 2007 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3806, Page 162, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on

November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM

At the Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, ME

The property is located at 109 Goshen Road, Waldoboro, Maine, as described in said mortgage. The sale will be by public auction. All bidders for the property will be required to make a deposit of $5,000.00 in certified or bank check at the time of the public sale made payable to Bendett & McHugh, P.C., which deposit is non-refundable as to the highest bidder. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within sixty (60) days of the public sale. In the event a representative of the mortgagee is not present at the time and place stated in this notice, no sale shall be deemed to have occurred and all rights to reschedule a subsequent sale are reserved. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

This property will be sold as is. Additional terms will be announced at the public sale.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Equifirst Loan Securitization Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1

by its attorneys,

Bendett & McHugh, P.C.

30 Danforth Street, Ste. 104

Portland, ME 04101

207-221-0016

39-41

