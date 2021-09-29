Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

LEGAL ADVERTISING PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

at

Please take notice that Martha K. Lynch, 562 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 MRSA §§ 480-A through 480-BB on or about September 27, 2021. The application is for a dock, ramp and float within Seal Cove on the Damariscotta River. A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later that 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.
39Please take notice that Martha K. Lynch, 562 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 MRSA §§ 480-A through 480-BB on or about September 27, 2021. The application is for a dock, ramp and float within Seal Cove on the Damariscotta River. A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later that 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.
39Please take notice that Martha K. Lynch, 562 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 MRSA §§ 480-A through 480-BB on or about September 27, 2021. The application is for a dock, ramp and float within Seal Cove on the Damariscotta River. A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later that 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.
39

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^