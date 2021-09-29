Please take notice that Martha K. Lynch, 562 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 MRSA §§ 480-A through 480-BB on or about September 27, 2021. The application is for a dock, ramp and float within Seal Cove on the Damariscotta River. A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later that 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

