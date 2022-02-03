Frances Perkins Homestead:

National Historic Landmark Preservation Project

Frances Perkins Center (the “Center”), the Awarding Authority, requests proposals on Cost plus Fixed Fee with a Control Estimate basis for structural repairs, asphalt shingle roof and gutter replacement, wood shingle siding, wood trim replacement, reconstruction of a historic porch, installation of a vertical lift and related electrical work at the Frances Perkins Homestead, 478 River Road, Newcastle, Maine, which is listed in the State & National Registers of Historic Places and is a National Historic Landmark. The project is being partially funded with a Save America’s Treasures grant administered by the National Park Service with the Maine Historic Preservation Commission.

All work must be performed in accordance with the documents prepared by Spencer Preservation Group, 41 Valley Road, Nahant, Massachusetts 01908 (617-227-2675) and distributed by Spencer Preservation Group electronically. Work must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. Bidders and their subcontractors must demonstrate experience with similar projects within the past 5 years.

The Frances Perkins Center is an affirmative action/equal opportunity owner/purchaser. The bidder’s attention is directed to all applicable State Laws, Town Bylaws, and rules and regulations regarding affirmative action/equal employment opportunity requirements. Failure of a bidder to comply with any such law, bylaw, rule, or regulation shall constitute grounds for the Center to reject a bid or to otherwise reject or terminate the award of the contract pursuant to these contract documents. Please note that while inclusion of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) and Women Owned Business Enterprises (WBE) is the Center’s goal, there is no required percentage of MBE/WBE participation in the project.

Proposals shall be evaluated on the basis of price, previous experience with similar types of construction projects, ability to perform the work in a timely manner, and references. Proposals must be delivered electronically to doug@spencerpreservationgroup.com and by paper to the Frances Perkins Center at 170A Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine 04543, no later than 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, to be eligible for consideration.

A pre-bid conference will be held at the Frances Perkins Homestead on Thursday, February 10, 10:00 AM.

5

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

