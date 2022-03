Saturday, March 19, 2022

at 11:00 AM

FLIPPER’S MINI STORAGE

2788 FRIENDSHIP ROAD

WALDOBORO, ME 04572

Will hold sale of CONTENTS OF: 1, 10′ x 10′ Storage Unit. Rented by: TERRY MORSE. TERMS OF SALE: SOLD AS LOT ONLY. Payment in cash at time of sale.

Contents MUST be removed from FLIPPERS STORAGE

Within 48 hours of sale.

9-10

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print