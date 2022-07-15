Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered March 5, 2021, and amended in an order entered on the docket on November 17, 2021 in the action entitled MidFirst Bank v. David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock, et al., by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. RE-20-10, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. dated February 20, 2008 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3968, Page 276, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on

August 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM

At Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine 04039

The property is located at 404 Gardiner Road, Dresden, Maine, as described in said mortgage. The sale will be by public auction. All bidders for the property will be required to make a deposit of $5,000.00 in certified or bank check at the time of the public sale made payable to Bendett & McHugh, P.C., which deposit is non-refundable as to the highest bidder. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within sixty (60) days of the public sale. In the event a representative of the mortgagee is not present at the time and place stated in this notice, no sale shall be deemed to have occurred and all rights to reschedule a subsequent sale are reserved. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

This property will be sold as is. Additional terms will be announced at the public sale.

MidFirst Bank

by its attorneys,

Bendett & McHugh, P.C.

30 Danforth Street, Ste. 104

Portland, ME 04101

207-221-0016

28-30

