JSE, LLC, has filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the Secretary of State Office for the State of Maine which Certificate of Cancellation is effective May 18, 2022.

Any party seeking to file a claim against JSE, LLC, should send notice of that claim to the Law Office of Hylie A. West, PO Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, with a description of the claim and any evidence of the claim.

A claim against JSE, LLC, will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce a claim is commenced within three years after the publication of this notice.

