Please take notice that Clippership Landing Development, LLC (the “Applicant”), with principal offices at 100 Middle Street, West Tower, Portland, Maine 04101 intends to file a Site Location of Development Act Permit application and a Natural Resources Protection Act Tier 1 application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. § 481 thru 490 and § 480-A through 480-BB, respectively, for a proposed skilled nursing home facility on or about September 12, 2022. Prior to submitting the application, a Public Informational Meeting will be held.

The proposed project will include the construction of a new +/- 74,500 square foot skilled nursing home facility, associated access drives, parking, fire lanes, walkways, and utilities on a 19.98-acre parcel on Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta, Maine. The applicant has retained Atlantic Resource Consultants, LLC for engineering and permitting services. Atlantic Resource Consultants can be reached at (207) 869-9050.

The Public Informational Meeting will take place on September 8, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Town of Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. The purpose of the meeting is for the applicant to inform the public of the proposed project and its anticipated environmental impacts and to educate the public about the opportunities for public comment to the Department during the application process.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta, Maine during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Damariscotta, Maine after the filing date. Written public comments may be sent to the Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Land Resources, 17 House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.

