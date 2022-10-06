7 Owls Way, Bristol, Maine

By virtue of 14 Maine Revised Statutes Annotated Section 6203-A, and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed, Security Agreement and Financing Statement, given by 7 Owls Way, LLC, a Maine Limited Liability Company, and certain Commercial Promissory Note, executed by 7 Owls Way, LLC, with a principal mailing address at 7 Owls Way, 311 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, Maine 04573, given by 7 Owls Way, LLC to Sunrise Housing, LLC, a Maine limited liability company with a principal mailing address at P.O. Box 275, Cumberland, Maine 04021, dated October 15, 2021, said Mortgage Deed, Security Agreement and Financing Statement recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds at Book 5792, Page 222, (hereinafter referred to as the “Mortgage”) for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, there will be sold at Public Sale on October 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at 7 Owls Way, Bristol, Maine, the real and personal property described in said Mortgage, together with all improvements located thereon and described in a deed recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 1903, Page 6.

Terms of Sale: The sale will be conducted as a public auction and sold to the highest bidder. All bidders must register with the auctioneer prior to the sale and submit a deposit of $7,500.00 in cash or certified U.S. funds. The highest bidder(s) will sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Lender, which will require payment of the balance of the successful bid within 28 days thereafter. Lender will convey the real estate to the purchaser(s) by Quitclaim Deed Without Covenant and will convey the personal property, if any, by Bill of Sale without warranty. Additional terms will be announced at the time of the sale. There will be no open house.

Sale to be conducted by Alan E. Wolf, Esq. who can be reached at (207) 829-6363.

Dated: October 3, 2022

Alan E. Wolf, Bar #3453

Attorney for Sunrise Housing, LLC P.O. Box 275

Cumberland Center, Maine 04021 (207) 829-6363

STATE OF MAINE

CUMBERLAND ss.

October 3, 2022

Then personally appeared the above-named Alan E. Wolf, authorized Attorney for said Sunrise Housing, LLC, as aforesaid, and acknowledged the foregoing instrument to be his free act and deed in his said capacity and the free act and deed of said Company.

Before me,

Attorney at Law

Jennifer H. Rohde, Esq.

Bar No. 8694

40-42

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

