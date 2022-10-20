Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation. Rising Tide Towers intends to construct a proposed wireless telecommunications facility on Light House Hill Road in Monhegan Plantation, Maine. This notice is provided in accordance with the regulations of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 C.F.R. Part 1, Appendices B and C. The facility consists of a proposed 100’ Lattice Tower (106’ with appurtenances) and associated telecommunications equipment contained within the Monhegan Plantation Power District building. The site’s latitude/longitude of the approximate tower location is: N 43° 45’ 52.9” Long: W 69° 18’ 50”. Questions about this facility or this notice may be directed to Megan McGuire 207.582.0056. Interested parties may submit comments on this proposal’s potential effects to any historic properties that may be located at or near this site to: Black Diamond Consultants, c/o Project: 22-045, PO Box 57, Gardiner, ME 04345 or electronic comments to MJMcGuire@BLACKdiamond.net.

42

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

