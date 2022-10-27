LEGAL ADVERTISING

On or about October 13, 2022, the Town of Waldoboro will submit a request to the Department of Economic and Community Development (OCD) for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project described as:

To remediate the former AD Gray School building of all potentially hazardous materials—including, but not limited to—lead and asbestos, and then demolish the former school building. Within a year of the demolition provided by the CDBG program, the property will then have 32 affordable housing units designated for seniors as defined by US HUD Section 202.

Total estimated funding is: $500,000

The Town of Waldoboro has made an environmental assessment for this project and has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 is not required. Additional project information is in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) is on file at:

Grantee: Town of Waldoboro

Address: 1600 Atlantic Highway, PO Box J, Waldoboro, ME, 04572

Telephone: 207-832-5369 Extension 4

The Environmental Review Record may be examined or copied weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any individual, group, or agency, disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments on the ERR to the Town of Waldoboro at planning@waldoboromaine.org.

All comments received by November 8, 2022, will be considered by the Town of Waldoboro prior to submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

DECD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if it is on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Town of Waldoboro; (b) the ERR indicates omission of a required step, decision or finding; (c) the grant recipient has incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by DECD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be address to DECD at 59 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0059. Potential objectors should contact DECD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

