By virtue of and in execution of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the Maine District Court located at Wiscasset, Maine, on September 26, 2022, an action entitled Maine Woods And Waters, LLC vs. Dinius, Docket No. WISDC-RE-21-3, for the foreclosure of a mortgage recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 5579, Page 2, the statutory 90 day period having elapsed without redemption and the statutory period of redemption having expired, notice is hereby given that there will be sold at public sale at 11:00 a.m. on February 7, 2023, at the office of Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry, 10 Free Street, Portland, Maine, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, to which reference is hereby made for a complete description.

The property is located at South Colby Road, Somerville, Maine.

Terms of Sale: Premises will be sold to the highest bidder. The mortgage holder reserves the right to bid. The purchase price is payable as follows: Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in cash, certified check, or bank check payable to Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry at the sale as a non-refundable earnest money deposit; the balance in cash, certified check, or bank check within thirty (30) days thereafter.

Additional terms will be announced at the sale. The mortgagee’s attorney for purposes of this sale is David J. Jones, Esq., Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry, 11 Main Street, Suite 4, Kennebunk, Maine 04043 (207-985-4676).

52-2

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

