Please take notice that:

Great Salt Bay Sanitary District, 121 Piper Mill Rd. in Damariscotta, Maine 04543 Telephone: 207-563-5105 is intending to file an application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on:

March 2, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A., Section 1301 et. seq. and 06-096 CMR Chapter 420.

The application is for: The renewal of a Septage Land Application Site License for Great Salt Bay Sanitary District at 121 Piper Mill Rd, Damariscotta, Maine. The site is owned and maintained by Great Salt Bay Sanitary District and used for grit from municipal pump stations and septic tanks in the Damariscotta Mills area of (Newcastle and Nobleboro). The septic tanks are pumped on a three-year rotation and maintained by Great Salt Bay Sanitary District as part of the Mills “Sand Filter” Facility.

According to Department regulations, interested parties must be publicly notified, written comments invited, and if justified, an opportunity for public hearing given. A written request for a public hearing, or that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction of the application, must be received by the Department no later than 20 days after the application is accepted by the Department as complete for processing.

The application and supporting documentation are available for review at the Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management (BRWM) at the appropriate DEP regional office during normal working hours. A copy of the application and supporting documentation may also be seen at the municipal office in Damariscotta, Maine.

Send all correspondence to: Attn: Residuals Utilization Unit, BRWM, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017 (207-287-2651 or 1-800-452-1942).

