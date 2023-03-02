Please take notice that DC Ledgewood, LLC, 631 Stevens Ave, Suite 203 Portland, ME 04103 (207) 776-­1632 is intending to file a Stormwater Law Permit Application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. § 420-D on or about February 22, 2023.

The application is for a 32-unit affordable senior housing apartment building at the following location 207 Ledgewood Court Drive, Damariscotta, Maine.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Damariscotta, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta, where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

