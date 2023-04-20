LEGAL ADVERTISING

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

GREAT SALT BAY

SANITARY DISTRICT

DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE

RIVER ROAD, GLIDDEN STREET, AND PUMP STREET WATER MAIN UPGRADES

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Contract No. 2022-01,

DWSRF No. 2022-23

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Owner’s office located at 121 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, until May 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

Owner Name: Great Salt Bay Sanitary District

DWSRF Project Number: 2022-23

Project Address: River Road, Glidden Street, Pump Street, Liberty Street, Mills Road – Newcastle, Maine

The Work of this Contract generally consists of the installation of approximately 3,200 linear feet (LF) of 8-inch and 1,100 LF of 6-inch high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water main and associated service connections, valves, fittings, hydrants, and appurtenances on River Road, Glidden Street, and Pump Street in Newcastle, Maine for the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District (GSBSD). The Work also includes a new tap into the existing 12-inch water main on Main Street at the intersection with Pump Street to create a loop. The new water mains, valves, fittings, hydrants, and service connections shall be installed within the existing Right-of-Way. Temporary bypass piping shall be used along the entire project route, where the new water main will replace the existing water main. Where removed, the existing water main must be properly disposed of off-site. The project also includes replacing numerous existing water services on Liberty Street and Mills Road so that the services can be connected to newer, existing water mains by installing new corporations, service tubing, and curb stops. All disturbed locations shall be restored to equal or better condition including pavement, sidewalk and curbing restoration, and loam and seed.

Completion time for the project will be calculated as calendar days from the date specified in the “Notice to Proceed” as follows: 170 days for substantial completion and 30 days thereafter for final completion.

Each General Bid shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the Total Bid Price. The successful Bidder must furnish 100% Performance and Payment Bonds and will be required to execute the Contract Agreement within 10 days following notification of the acceptance of their Bid.

Any contract or contracts awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in whole or in part by a loan from the Maine Drinking Water Program – Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The successful Bidder on this work is required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246 entitled “Equal Employment Opportunity” as amended by Executive Order 11375, and amendments or supplements thereto, and as supplemented in Department of Labor Regulations (41 CFR Part 60).

Utilization of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (MBEs and WBEs). The successful Bidder on this work must demonstrate compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s MBE/WBE rule to be deemed a responsible bidder. The requirements for bidders and contractors covered by this rule are explained in the Information for Bidders.

The successful Bidder on this work is subject to U.S. Department of Labor’s Davis Bacon wage provisions and the “American Iron and Steel (AIS)” requirements of the DWSRF programs.

A pre-bid conference will be held at the GSBSD Office on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 am, at 121 Piper Mill Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained electronically from Tata & Howard, Inc. by emailing mkaczowka@tataandhoward.com. Partial sets will not be distributed.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: Tata & Howard, Inc., 53 Stiles Road, Suite B202, Salem, NH 03079 or 67 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752; GSBSD Office 121 Piper Mill Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

